Karabakh eyes double-digit economic growth in 2017
June 5, 2017 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) prime minister Arayik Harutyunyan said he expects a double-digit economic growth for 2017 in the country.
In a conversation with reporters, Harutyunyan said Karabakh registered a 9% growth in 2016 despite the Four-Day War in April 2015.
Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh, which left hundreds killed on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.
According to Harutyunyan, a lot of investors backed away from their plans due to the resumption of hostilities in April 2015.
“We are expecting a 10% economic growth in 2017, as sufficient investments have been made in hydropower and mining sectors,” the PM said.
Earlier, Harutyunyan said Karabakh is planning to produce 15-20 tons of black caviar annually under a corresponding business plan in Mataghis.
