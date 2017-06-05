Karabakh eyes double-digit economic growth in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) prime minister Arayik Harutyunyan said he expects a double-digit economic growth for 2017 in the country.

In a conversation with reporters, Harutyunyan said Karabakh registered a 9% growth in 2016 despite the Four-Day War in April 2015.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh, which left hundreds killed on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.

According to Harutyunyan, a lot of investors backed away from their plans due to the resumption of hostilities in April 2015.

“We are expecting a 10% economic growth in 2017, as sufficient investments have been made in hydropower and mining sectors,” the PM said.

Earlier, Harutyunyan said Karabakh is planning to produce 15-20 tons of black caviar annually under a corresponding business plan in Mataghis.