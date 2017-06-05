Hit French comedy “Babysitting” to get English-language remake
June 5, 2017 - 13:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The French found-footage comedy Babysitting, the local 2014 box-office hit that spawned a sequel, is getting an English-language remake, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Angry Films, Moonriver Content and Entertainment One will finance and produce the upcoming film. Iain Morris, the creator and director behind the hit comedy series The In Betweeners and the film adaptation by the same name, has signed on to helm, with Cory Kaplan co-producing.
Peter Hoare (Killing Hasselhoff, Kevin Can Wait) will pen the screenplay ahead of a shoot later this year in New York City. There is no word yet on casting.
Babysitting, released in France by Universal International Pictures, takes place over one night and follows the story of a young artist who has a series of disastrous but hilarious events befall him while being forced to babysit his arrogant boss’ child. The original film was directed by Nicolas Benamou and Phillippe Lacheau and starred Lacheau, Alice David, Vincent Desagnat, Tarek Boudali and Gerard Jugnot.
