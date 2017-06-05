King Krule premieres “The Locomotive” at Primavera Sound Fest

PanARMENIAN.Net - King Krule performed on June 3 at the Pitchfork stage at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and debuted a brand new song called ‘The Locomotive’, NME reports.

Before playing, Pitchfork report, Archy Marshall announced that it will appear on his upcoming full-length album. This new track follows two more unheard songs called ‘Untitled’ and ‘When and Why’ that Marshall played on an episode of Mount Kimbie’s residency on NTS Radio.

King Krule released his debut album titled ‘6 Feet Benearth The Moon’ back in 2013. However, the singer-songwriter did release a project with his brother Jack titled ‘A New Place 2 Drown’ last year.

King Krule was among the artists including Bon Iver, Nick Cave and Laura Marling to contribute to a new short story collection, which is to be published next year for charity.

‘Stories for Ways and Means‘ was compiled over the last decade by Waxploitation founder Jeff Antebi. The theme of the stories is “grown-up children’s tales,” and it is also being released in a video format.

Primavera Sound is one of Europe’s biggest festivals, the event takes place at the Parc Del Forum on the Spanish Coast in the city of Barcelona – with the full, epic bill also boasting Angel Olsen, Aphex Twin, The Black Angels, Glass Animals, Grace Jones, Saint Etienne, The Swet Shop Boys, Seu Jorge from The Life Aquatic playing A Tribute to David Bowie and many more.