Depeche Mode cover David Bowie during triumphant London Stadium gig (video)
June 5, 2017 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Depeche Mode played a rare UK show as their ‘Spirit’ tour rolled into London Stadium – with the band even performing a cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’, NME said.
The only UK show announced so far for their 2017 ‘Spirit’ tour, the synth pop legends took East London by storm during their colorful and dramatic set at the stadium. Backed by cinematic footage created by Anton Corbijn, the ever-animated Dave Gahan was on the finest of form as he led the trio through an epic and career-spanning set – packed with rock classics and fan favorites.
An early highlight came when he incorporated the rap from Grandmaster Flash’s ‘The Message’ into ‘Barrel Of A Gun’, before the Jacques Lu Cont’s Remix’ version of ‘A Pain That I’m Used To’. The momentum never relented, with recent single ‘Where’s The Revolution’ chiming with the mood of the audience at large ahead of the upcoming general election and already being received as an old favourite, while ‘Everything Counts’, ‘Enjoy The Silence’ and ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ gave the first set the kind of stately ending that only Depeche Mode can.
The climax of the show came during the last three songs of their five track encore, in which the band translated David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ into their own elegiac style, inviting a huge wave of an emotional response from the capacity crowd. Gahan has often spoken of his relationship with Bowie, getting to know the late icon after he became such a pivotal influence on the frontman. Gahan was famously noticed by his bandmates by singing ‘Heroes’ in a local scout hut before the band formed.
A visceral outing of ‘I Feel You’ invited the entire audience onto their feet, where they remained for the explosive closer of ‘Personal Jesus’ – a flawless ending to an immaculate set, Engadget said.
