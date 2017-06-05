Warner Bros. gives approval to fan-made Voldemort film

PanARMENIAN.Net - Earlier on, the crew from Tryangle Films released a teaser of a fan-made film centering on "Harry Potter" villain Voldemort, titled "Voldemort: Origins of the Heir". The film follows the origin story of Voldemort, offering an in-depth look at how he becomes an evil dark wizard in the first place. While it's only a fan-made and made for a charity purpose, Potterheads are cheering on the project and the teaser has racked up more than two million views since its release, AceShowbiz said.

Now, "Voldemort: Origins of the Heir" director Gianmaria Pezzato has confirmed that Warner Bros. has just given the project the go ahead. "We had a private and confidential discussion with Warner Bros. who contacted us during the period of the crowdfunding campaign," the director told Polygon via email. "The only thing we can say is that they let us proceed with the film, in a non profit way, obviously," she added.

As the movie will be a non-profit one, it is set to be released for free on YouTube. Neither Warner Bros. nor "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling are affiliated with the movie, which means that the flick will be an uncanonical one.

"Voldemort: Origins of the Heir" will see Gryffindor heir Grisha McLaggen hunting Tom Marvolo Riddle (Voldemort's real name) after he disappears following the death of Hufflepuff's heir, whom Riddle kills. It chronicles the "early life of Voldemort, powerful dark Wizard from the 'Harry Potter' saga, and all the reasons that made his name so well-known and feared among his peers."

Pezatto got an idea to make Voldemort standalone film after re-reading the sixth "Harry Potter" book "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince". "We wondered, 'What made Tom Marvolo Riddle become Voldemort? What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back?' " said Pezzato. "There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: The rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise," the director added.

In Warner Bros. version, Voldemort was portrayed by Ralph Fiennes in his years as the most wicked and powerful dark wizard of all time. The younger version of the character was portrayed by several actors, who included Frank Dillane, Fiennes' nephew Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Christian Coulson. The Voldemort in "Origins of the Heir", meanwhile, will be portrayed by an Italian actor named Stefano Rossi.

According to Polygon, the post-production of the film is set to start within a few months. The flick is set to be released on YouTube by the end of this year.