UK's May seen 21 seats short of majority in June 8 elections: YouGov
June 5, 2017 - 15:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 305 seats in Britain's parliament in an election on Thursday, June 8, 21 seats short of a 326-seat majority, Reuters reports citing a projection by polling company YouGov published on Monday.

May's Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called in April.

On Saturday, YouGov said its model suggested the Conservatives were on course to win 308 seats.

The opposition Labour Party is likely to win 268 seats, YouGov's model showed on Monday, up from 261 on Saturday.

Another model, produced by Lord Ashcroft Polls, last week predicted the Conservatives were on course for a majority.

