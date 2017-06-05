PanARMENIAN.Net - Three new "The Dark Tower" TV spots have been released for your viewing pleasure. Making their way out online, the 30-second snippets share some never-before-seen scenes like the one featuring Idris Elba's Roland Deschain in the hospital, AceShowbiz said.

"You are in very bad shape. I'm surprised you're even sitting up," a doctor tells The Gunslinger, who is sitting on the edge of the hospital bed. He looks unfazed despite getting the bad news about his health. "I'm stronger the most," he claims.

Another promo video sees him facing a bunch of armed men in black uniforms. The third video highlights the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), who walks through dead bodies on a snowy mountain. "Everyone you ever loved has died by my hand," he taunts Roland, "No matter what you do, the tower will fall. Death always wins."

Based on Stephen King's novel, "The Dark Tower" follows an 11-year-old Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) who discovers some clues about another dimension named Mid-World. He starts a journey to the dimension and has an encounter with frontiersmen knight named Roland Deschain, or Roland the Gunslinger.

The Gunslinger later takes Jake with him to reach The Dark Tower located in End-World, on the purpose of saving the dying Mid-World. However, things become complicated when various monsters and vicious sorcerer Walter Padick, or The Man in Black, put obstacles in the way.

Nikolaj Arcel directs the fantasy movie and co-writes the screenplay along with Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen and Jeff Pinkner. It is scheduled to hit theaters across the U.S. on August 4. Jackie Earle Haley stars as the fearsome vampire leader Richard Sayre, with Katheryn Winnick, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Michael Barbieri and Fran Kranz taking other supporting roles.