Depeche Mode announce 2017 UK, Ireland tour
June 5, 2017 - 17:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Depeche Mode have announced details of a huge UK and Ireland arena tour for Autumn 2017, NME reports.
The synth-pop legends are currently in the midst of their ‘Spirit’ world tour – storming London Stadium this weekend with a dramatic, hit-packed show in which covered ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie. Reviewing the show, NME described it as ‘immaculate‘.
Now, the band have revealed that they’ll be back in November – calling into Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and London.
Depeche Mode’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.
Wed November 15 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Fri November 17 2017 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena
Sun November 19 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena
Wed November 22 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Until then, see Depeche Mode’s remaining European tour dates below.
June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion
June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena
June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion
June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena
June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion
June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico
June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro
June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara
July 1 Paris, France Stade de France
July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena
July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival
July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival
July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK
July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena
July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena
July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex
July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena
