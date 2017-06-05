// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Depeche Mode announce 2017 UK, Ireland tour

June 5, 2017 - 17:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Depeche Mode have announced details of a huge UK and Ireland arena tour for Autumn 2017, NME reports.

The synth-pop legends are currently in the midst of their ‘Spirit’ world tour – storming London Stadium this weekend with a dramatic, hit-packed show in which covered ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie. Reviewing the show, NME described it as ‘immaculate‘.

Now, the band have revealed that they’ll be back in November – calling into Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Depeche Mode’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.

Wed November 15 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Wed November 22 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Until then, see Depeche Mode’s remaining European tour dates below.

June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion

June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena

June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion

June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena

June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion

June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico

June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro

June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara

July 1 Paris, France Stade de France

July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena

July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival

July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival

July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK

July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena

July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena

July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex

July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena

