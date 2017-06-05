Placebo announce details of UK tour for the Autumn
June 5, 2017 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Placebo have announced details of a long run of UK tour dates this coming Autumn, NME reports.
The band will be only be playing one date this summer at Latitude Festival in July.
Recently, Placebo released a short film music video to accompany their cover of Talk Talk’s ‘Life’s What You Make It’. The track originally appeared on Placebo’s EP of the same name that was released last year.
Speaking to The Independent about the cover, singer Brian Molko said: “We covered Talk Talk’s ‘Life’s What You Make It’ because it is a song from the 80s that we still liked and we wondered if we could replicate Gwen Stefani’s global smash hit with her band’s cover of [Talk Talk’s] ‘It’s My Life’. That remains to be seen . . .”
Placebo’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.
October 7 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall October 8 – Dundee, Caird Hall October 10 – Doncaster, Doncaster Dome October 11 – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom October 13 – Reading, Rivermead October 14 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena October 16 – Portsmouth, Guildhall October 17 – Swindon, Oasis Centre October 20 – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions October 21 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall October 23 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
Back in April, Placebo shared a video of unearthed footage of the time they spent with David Bowie ahead of their Record Store Day release.
For the global vinyl celebration, the British rock veterans released their 1998 David Bowie collaboration ‘Without You I’m Nothing’ on coloured picture disc vinyl for the first time.
