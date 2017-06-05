India hopes new rocket can carry astronauts into space
June 5, 2017 - 18:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - India successfully launched its heaviest-ever rocket on Monday, June 5 which it hopes will eventually be able to carry astronauts into space, a feat that only Russia, the United States and China have achieved, its space agency said, according to The Associated Press.
The Indian Space Research Organization said the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III rocket lifted off from India’s space launch center in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of Andhra Pradesh state in the country’s southeast, and placed a communication satellite into orbit.
The space agency’s director, A.S. Kiran Kumar, said it is the heaviest rocket and satellite to be launched from India. The rocket is powered by an indigenous engine that uses liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen as fuel, he said.
In the past, India has used French rockets to launch its heavier communication satellites.
Indian space scientists worked “relentlessly for decades and for this project since 2002 to successfully put the satellite into orbit,” Kumar said. “This is a historic day for ISRO.”
India hopes the launch of the satellite, which weighs 3,136 kilograms (6,914 pounds), will expand its commercial launch business.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists on Twitter.
“The GSLV - MKIII D1/GSAT-19 mission takes India closer to the next generation launch vehicle and satellite capability. The nation is proud!,” Modi tweeted.
The launch is the latest in a string of successes for the Indian space agency. In February, it launched a record-breaking 104 nano satellites into orbit, all onboard a single rocket.
In November 2013, India launched a space probe that has been orbiting Mars since September 2014.
Top stories
You’re not going to be downloading all the latest apps on this device, but it does include a fresh take on the classic Snake game.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the ISS to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
Partner news
Latest news
Queen, Blur, The Beach Boys and more join “Baby Driver” OST Baby Driver follows a music-obsessed getaway driver, who times his bank robbery escapes to an eclectic selection of songs.
The British Museum brings the works of Hokusai to the big screen Hokusai’s most famous image, known as “The Great Wave”, is as widely known and copied as Leonardo’s Mona Lisa and Constable’s Haywain.
Anna Laudel Contemporary exhibits works by Fernando Botero The exhibition displays critically acclaimed works by Botero which have never previously been exhibited in Turkey.
Czechs, responding to attacks, plan to reinforce police Interior Minister Milan Chovanec says the long-term plan is meant for police to be able to face “new security threats such is terrorism.”