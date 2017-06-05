Queen, Blur, The Beach Boys and more join “Baby Driver” OST
June 5, 2017 - 19:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Beck, Blur, Queen, The Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel and more are set to soundtrack Baby Driver, Edgar Wright’s new film, NME reports.
Baby Driver follows a music-obsessed getaway driver, who times his bank robbery escapes to an eclectic selection of songs. The Hot Fuzz director’s editing talents find him meticulously syncing up scenes from the film with key moments in each track. A trailer for the film was released back in March. It will be Wright’s first feature film since 2013’s The World’s End.
The new additions to the Baby Driver soundtrack join the likes of Sky Ferreira, Barry White, T. Rex, The Damned and many more. It also features one original track – ‘Chase Me’, by Danger Mouse (featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi). The full soundtrack track list is as follows:
1. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – ‘Bellbottoms’ 2. Bob & Earl – ‘Harlem Shuffle’ 3. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – ‘Egyptian Reggae’ 4. Googie Rene – ‘Smokey Joe’s La La’ 5. The Beach Boys – ‘Let’s Go Away For Awhile’ 6. Carla Thomas – ‘B-A-B-Y’ 7. Kashmere Stage Band – ‘Kashmere’ 8. Dave Brubeck – ‘Unsquare Dance’ 9. The Damned – ‘Neat Neat Neat’ 10. The Commodores – ‘Easy (Single Version)’ 11. T. Rex – ‘Debora’ 12. Beck – ‘Debra’ 13. Incredible Bongo Band – ‘Bongolia’ 14. The Detroit Emeralds – ‘Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms)’ 15. Alexis Korner – ‘Early In The Morning’ 16. David McCallum – ‘The Edge’ 17. Martha and the Vandellas – ‘Nowhere To Run’ 18. The Button Down Brass – ‘Tequila’ 19. Sam & Dave – ‘When Something Is Wrong With My Baby’ 20. Brenda Holloway – ‘Every Little Bit Hurts’ 21. Blur – ‘Intermission’ 22. Focus – ‘Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version)’ 23. Golden Earring – ‘Radar Love (1973 Single Edit)’ 24. Barry White – ‘Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up’ 25. Young MC – ‘Know How’ 26. Queen – ‘Brighton Rock’ 27. Sky Ferreira – ‘Easy’ 28. Simon & Garfunkel – ‘Baby Driver’ 29. Kid Koala – ‘Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version)’ 30. Danger Mouse (featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi) – ‘Chase Me’
The film stars Ansel Elgort as the titular character, with Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm also starring, alongside cameos from Sky Ferreira and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Baby Driver is released in cinemas on June 28.
