New “GOT” season 7 featurette may reveal Ellaria Sand's fate

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO has released a new featurette exploring the clothes in the upcoming season 7 of "Game of Thrones". Featuring Michele Clapton, the show's costume designer, the video gives us a look at behind the scenes of season 7 of the hit HBO medieval series, AceShowbiz said.

Opened with a closer look at the shoulderpads on Cersei's (Lena Headey) Dark Queen gown, the featurette talks about how Clapton approaches her work in designing the costumes for the "Game of Thrones" characters. The most interesting part shown in the featurette perhaps when a brief yet intriguing shot featuring Cersei, the Mountain (Hafpor Julius Bjornsson) and presumably Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) is glimpsed.

The three are seen standing among a bunch of staff. Interestingly, a fan notices that there are chains around Ellaria's wrists. Should the speculation be true, things seemingly don't go well for the Dornish lady, who plotted a rebel against Cersei with Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) in the season six finale.

Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) new costume, which has red accents in her black ensemble, for the new season is glimpsed as well. Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) can be seen standing on a stool to reach a book in the library at the Citadel. Some eagle-eyed fans notice a green screen on the ceiling, indicating that the library is extremely huge to the point they need special effects for it.

The featurette also features the new set of the series which was reportedly built to serve as Cersei's bedchamber. The Mountain is seen ditching his helmet and flaunting his new Kingsguard armor.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on July 16 on HBO.