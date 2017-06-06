Julia Roberts to team with “Mr. Robot” creator on “Homecoming” series

PanARMENIAN.Net - Julia Roberts is in talks to team up with “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail on his next TV series, “Homecoming”, Variety has confirmed.

“Homecoming” is an adaptation of the fictional podcast of the same name from Gimlet Media, which launched this past November. The podcast is about staffers at a secret government agency where some are desperate to rejoin civilian life. Written by Esmail, the political thriller centers on a caseworker at a secret government facility, her supervisor and a soldier. Roberts is in talks to play the government caseworker.

When “Homecoming” was first announced in early development, Variety reported that the project would be a star vehicle before it hit the marketplace. Should Roberts sign on, the series will surely become a hot package with much interest across networks.

The TV project hails from Anonymous Content and Universal Cable Productions where Esmail is under an overall deal. Along with Esmail, executive producers are Chad Hamilton Eli Horowitz, Micah Bloomberg, Alicia Van Couvering, Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber. Deadline was first to report talks with Roberts to star in the series.

Roberts is making a major TV push. “Homecoming” marks the second television project to be announced over the past week for the film star. Last week, HBO landed “Today Will Be Different,” a series based on the book of the same name, which will also be toplined by Roberts. Though both projects are in development, should they go to series, they would mark the first starring TV roles for Roberts, who never has been a series regular on television and is best known for iconic movies such as “Pretty Woman,” “Runaway Bride” and “Erin Brokovich.”