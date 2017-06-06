Tom Cruise working for CIA, drug lord in “American Made” trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - "American Made" gets first trailer. It offers a glimpse at the role played by Tom Cruise. He is smuggling arms for CIA, transporting drugs for the infamous kingpin Pablo Escobar, and becomes a spy for DEA. When he is busted by cops, he cockily says, "See, I'm gonna walk out of here. There ain't a damn thing any one of you can do about it."

Initially called "Mena", the film is based on a true story of Barry Seal. It depicts an international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history which ultimately embarrassed the Reagan White House when the Iran-Contra scandal was exposed.

The movie is coming out September 29 in United States. It reunites Cruise with "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman. It's supported by Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones and Jayma Mays.