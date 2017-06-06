Apple announces new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, refreshes 12.9-inch model

PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple announced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a refreshed 12.9-inch model on Monday, June 5 at its Worldwide Developers Conference. They ship next week; the 10.5-inch model starts at $649 with 64GB of memory, or $779 for a 64GB cellular version. The 12.9-inch version starts at $799 for 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi, or $929 for 64GB of storage with cellular connectivity. They come with up to 512GB of storage, The Verge reveals.

Both iPads are powered by the new A10X six-core CPU and include a 12-core GPU. They support HDR video with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple says this is ideal for the Apple Pencil because it’s more responsive and drops the latency rate to 20 milliseconds. That refresh rate dynamically adjusts depending on what you’re viewing for smarter power conservation. The True Tone display is also 50 percent brighter than earlier models.

The new iPad Pros also feature a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera along with a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. Both should last for 10 hours on a single charge. In addition to the iPad, Apple is launching new sleeves and accessories, like a leather sleeve for both that start at $129.

The news follows Apple’s release of another new iPad earlier this year, that it simply calls iPad. That device is 9.7-inches and replaced the iPad Air 2. The price of the iPad has also dropped, too: the32GB Wi-Fi model starts at $329, and 32GB Wi-Fi and Cellular model is going for $459.