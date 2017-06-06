The Orchard nabs Pablo Schreiber, Lena Headey crime thriller “Thumper”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Orchard has acquired “Thumper”, a gritty crime thriller that debuted at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Variety has learned.

The film stars Pablo Schreiber of “Orange Is the New Black” and “The Wire,” and marks Jordan Ross’ feature film directing debut. The financial terms of the pact were not disclosed, but the deal covers all North American rights. The Orchard plans to release the picture this year.

“Thumper” centers on a group of teens living in a run-down town that end up working for a dangerous drug dealer. The movie earned strong reviews when it screened this spring, with Kristy Puchko of The Nerdist hailing the performances and praising the picture as “a strong and engaging drama from a promising director who dares to urge empathy for figures traditionally dehumanized.”

The Orchard has been very active on the acquisitions front. It nabbed Robin Campillo’s AIDS-activist drama “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” at Cannes. The film was one of the festival’s best-reviewed debuts and went on the win the Gran Prix. The indie label also picked up “Kings” with Daniel Craig and Halle Berry, and “Under the Eiffel Tower.” “The Hero,” a Sundance Film Festival acquisition for The Orchard, opens this Friday.

“Thumper” also stars Eliza Taylor (“The 100”), Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”), Ben Feldman (“Superstore”), Grant Harvey (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”), and Daniel Webber (“11.22.63”). Cary Fukunaga, of “True Detective” renown, is the executive producer. Fernando Loureiro and Roberto Vasconcellos produced the film under the Exhibit banner. It was also executive produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill for Automatik.

“‘Thumper’ is a movie so real, so authentic in its direction and performances, we were floored this was Jordan’s directorial debut,” said Paul Davidson, The Orchard’s executive vice president of film and television, in a statement. “There’s no doubt that this affecting drama will engage audiences, and we’re thrilled to be working with the entire team on its release.”

The deal was negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo, vice president of acquisitions for The Orchard. UTA, which represents Ross, negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.