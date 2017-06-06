"A Star Is Born" on-set pics feature Lady GaGa, Bradley Cooper

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lady GaGa was seen sporting new hair on "A Star Is Born" set in Los Angeles on Monday, June 5, AceShowbiz said. The set photos have made their way out via Daily Mail, featuring GaGa with fiery orange hair instead of her usual brunette locks. GaGa's hair was parted in the middle and pinned on each side with some bangs.

To complete her look, GaGa wore black top and large diamond earrings. She also put bright red lipstick on her lips and applied black and silver eye shadow on her eyes. The 31-year-old singer was filming a scene on a balcony with her co-star Bradley Cooper.

"A Star Is Born" is a musical based on William Wellman's 1937 movie of the same name. GaGa will portray an aspiring singer Ally in the film, while Cooper will play Jackson Maine, the aging rocker she falls in love with. Jackson helps Ally launch her career while his own is in a downward spiral. Besides starring in the movie, Cooper serves as the producer alongside Billy Gerber, Todd Phillips, Lynette Howell Taylor and Jon Peters, with Basil Iwanyk executive producing.

According to the press release, GaGa will not be credited in the movie by her stage moniker, but by her given name Stefani Germanotta instead. Also starring in "A Star Is Born" is Sam Elliott and Andrew Dice Clay.

The movie is set to be released in the U.S. on September 28, 2018.