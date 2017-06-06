// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Qatar says ready for mediation efforts to ease Gulf rift

Qatar says ready for mediation efforts to ease Gulf rift
June 6, 2017 - 11:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Qatar's foreign minister said on Tuesday, June 6 Doha was ready for mediation efforts after the Arab world's biggest powers severed ties with it, adding that Qatar's ruler had delayed a speech in order to give Kuwait a chance to ease regional tensions, Reuters reports.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move on Monday. Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government and the Maldives joined later and transport links were shut down.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani spoke by telephone overnight with his counterpart in Kuwait, which has maintained diplomatic ties with Qatar, and decided to postpone a speech to the Qatari people as requested.

Doha also decided not to retaliate against the measures.

Qatar wants to give Kuwait's Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah the ability to "proceed and communicate with the parties to the crisis and to try to contain the issue," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said in comments to Qatar-based Al Jazeera television.

Kuwait's emir had an important role in a previous Gulf rift in 2014 and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim "regards him as a parent and respects his desire to postpone any speech or step until there is a clearer picture of the crisis," Al Jazeera quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Sheikh Mohammed told the channel that the measures taken against Qatar had an "unprecedented impact" on its citizens and on family relations in the Gulf Arab region, but said Doha will not take counter measures.

Qatar "believes such differences between sister countries must be resolved through dialogue."

Related links:
Reuters. Qatar says ready for mediation to ease Gulf rift
 Top stories
Turkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in KarabakhTurkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in Karabakh
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: studySmall glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Sweden drops rape probe against Julian AssangeSweden drops rape probe against Julian Assange
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Turkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalitionTurkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalition
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
 Articles
“Live” food

Crawling ants and wriggling fish

 Most popular in the section
NASA’s Juno mission discovers Jupiter is really weird
World Economic Forum calls to raise retirement age to at least 70
G7 leaders end summit split on climate change
Euro zone business activity maintains growth rate in May: PMI
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Amazon opens up Twitch Prime's ad-free streaming globally You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
Steam brings virtual reality to macOS SteamVR on Mac gives the same room-scale tracking as the existing Windows and Linux variants.
Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp film lands at Amazon Amazon has picked up film rights to the script, written by Flint Wainess and named to the 2016 Black List.
"A Star Is Born" on-set pics feature Lady GaGa, Bradley Cooper GaGa will portray an aspiring singer Ally in the film, while Cooper will play Jackson Maine, the aging rocker she falls in love with.