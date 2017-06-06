Qatar says ready for mediation efforts to ease Gulf rift
June 6, 2017 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Qatar's foreign minister said on Tuesday, June 6 Doha was ready for mediation efforts after the Arab world's biggest powers severed ties with it, adding that Qatar's ruler had delayed a speech in order to give Kuwait a chance to ease regional tensions, Reuters reports.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move on Monday. Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government and the Maldives joined later and transport links were shut down.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani spoke by telephone overnight with his counterpart in Kuwait, which has maintained diplomatic ties with Qatar, and decided to postpone a speech to the Qatari people as requested.
Doha also decided not to retaliate against the measures.
Qatar wants to give Kuwait's Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah the ability to "proceed and communicate with the parties to the crisis and to try to contain the issue," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said in comments to Qatar-based Al Jazeera television.
Kuwait's emir had an important role in a previous Gulf rift in 2014 and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim "regards him as a parent and respects his desire to postpone any speech or step until there is a clearer picture of the crisis," Al Jazeera quoted the foreign minister as saying.
Sheikh Mohammed told the channel that the measures taken against Qatar had an "unprecedented impact" on its citizens and on family relations in the Gulf Arab region, but said Doha will not take counter measures.
Qatar "believes such differences between sister countries must be resolved through dialogue."
Top stories
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
Latest news
Amazon opens up Twitch Prime's ad-free streaming globally You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
Steam brings virtual reality to macOS SteamVR on Mac gives the same room-scale tracking as the existing Windows and Linux variants.
Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp film lands at Amazon Amazon has picked up film rights to the script, written by Flint Wainess and named to the 2016 Black List.
"A Star Is Born" on-set pics feature Lady GaGa, Bradley Cooper GaGa will portray an aspiring singer Ally in the film, while Cooper will play Jackson Maine, the aging rocker she falls in love with.