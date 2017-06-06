Steam brings virtual reality to macOS
June 6, 2017 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mac platforms have been too underpowered for virtual reality, requiring Apple diehards to bootstrap Windows for a ramshackle VR solution. But on June 4 at its annual WWDC conference, Apple announced an in-house solution: A Thunderbolt 3 GPU enclosure powered by AMD Radeon processors and a software seed in the new version of macOS, Engadget said. Combined, they finally make Macs VR-friendly. Wasting no time, Steam immediately launched a macOS version of its SteamVR platform, which anyone can access now while it's in beta.
As the blog post notes, SteamVR on Mac gives the same room-scale tracking as the existing Windows and Linux variants. The beta is open to anyone and can be toggled on within the service's Properties menu, though it requires macOS's Metal graphics support in versions above 10.11.6 and only works with HTC Vive.
