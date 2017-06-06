Russia says fighter jet intercepts U.S. strategic bomber on border
June 6, 2017 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia's defense ministry says one of its fighter jets has intercepted an American strategic bomber that was flying near the border of Russian airspace, The Associated Press reports.
The defense ministry said in a statement the Su-27 was dispatched to the area over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday morning, June 6, after Russian radars spotted an aircraft flying along the border. The ministry said the Russian jet identified it as a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber and escorted it until it flew further away from the border.
Similar incidents have happened close to Russian airspace in the past. In September, a Russian fighter jet flew within 10 feet (3 meters) of a U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft, in what American officials called an unsafe intercept over the Black Sea.
