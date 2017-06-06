Google to teach pre-teen kids about online safety, etiquette
June 6, 2017 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google is spearheading an educational campaign to teach pre-teen children how to protect themselves from scams, predators and other trouble, The Associated Press reports.
The program announced Tuesday, June 6 is called “Be Internet Aware”. Google coordinated the curriculum with several online safety groups, including the Family Online Safety Institute , the Internet Keep Safe Coalition and Connect Safely.
The lessons are tailored for kids ranging from eight to 12 years old, a time when many of today’s children are getting their own smartphones and other devices that connect to the internet. To make the experience more fun, Google and its partners developed a game called “Interland” to help teach children about the ins and outs of online safety.
Google is encouraging teachers to use elements of its program in their classrooms, too.
Top stories
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Partner news
Latest news
Israel ‘came very close’ to using nuclear bombs during 1967 war The nation planned to detonate the huge weapon on the top of a mountain in the hope it would scare off rival Egyptian and Arab forces.
Al Pacino to star as Penn State coach Joe Paterno in new HBO movie Paterno, often referred to as JoePa, is widely regarded as one of the best college football coaches of all time.
Sundance horror thriller “Kuso” lands at Shudder for July release “Kuso” depicts the aftermath of LA’s worst earthquake nightmare through music, special effects and animation to take a look at the dark history of America.
Almost 9,300 Volkswagen staff agree to early retirement Volkswagen has guaranteed that there will be no forced redundancies as part of its "Transform 2025+" plan to cut the workforce.