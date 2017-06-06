Universal's Dark Universe adds “Phantom of the Opera”, “Dracula”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Universal's Monster Universe/Dark Universe will present intriguing monster movies such as "The Mummy", "Frankenstein (2017)", "Creature from the Black Lagoon", "Bride of Frankenstein" and "The Invisible Man (2018)" to the audience and there will be more monster movies to come. "The Mummy" director Alex Kurtzman tells Fandom that Universal will also plan new takes on "Dracula", "Phantom of the Opera" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame", AceShowbiz reports.

"We know we're going to do 'Frankenstein', 'Bride of Frankenstein', 'Dracula', 'Creature from the Black Lagoon', 'Phantom of the Opera', 'Hunchback of Notre Dame', 'Invisible Man'," says Kurtzman. "The Mummy" helmer adds that spin-offs and side stories may also be made, considering that there are some characters in those tales whose stories can be explored more.

"There are characters within those films that can grow and expand and maybe even spin off," Kurtzman explains. He adds, "I think that digging into deep mythologies about monsters around the world is fair game for us, as well and connecting the monsters that we know to some surprising monsters could also be really interesting."

Regarding the cast, Kurtzman has a list of big stars whom he'd like to tap for the projects. Among the names is Angelina Jolie, who was recently considered to star in "Bride of Frankenstein". "I'd love to bring Michael Fassbender in, I'd love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in, I'd love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie...," says Kurtzman.

One of the earliest movie adaptations of "Phantom of the Opera", which were based on Gaston Leroux's novel of the same name, was released by Universal in 1925, with Lon Chaney portraying the haunting Phantom. Meanwhile, former "Dracula" movies were loosely based on Bram Stoker's novel of the same name. One of the most notable movie adaptations was the 1992 one, which starred Gary Oldman as Dracula, Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Harker and Winona Ryder as Mina Harker.

The animated adaptation of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame", which was based on Victor Hugo's novel of the same name, was released by Disney in 1996. It followed a story of Quasimodo, a deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Universal Monster Universe will have "The Mummy" as its first installment. The movie, starring Tom Cruise as Nick Morton and Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll, will hit U.S. theaters on June 9. Cruise's character will recur in the monsterverse, while Crowe's character, who heads a secret society called Prodigium, will connect the iconic horor characters within the universe.