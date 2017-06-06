Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amazon is offering a sizeable discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance, The Associated Press reports.

Customers that possess a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card, used for programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs, or food stamps, will pay $5.99 per month.

The typical monthly payment for Prime membership is $10.99, but users can also pay $99 per year up front, which equates to $8.25 per month.

Prime members get free shipping on goods and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows, as well as other perks.

Amazon said Tuesday, June 6 that it wants to make the program more accessible.