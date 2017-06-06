Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits
June 6, 2017 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Amazon is offering a sizeable discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance, The Associated Press reports.
Customers that possess a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card, used for programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs, or food stamps, will pay $5.99 per month.
The typical monthly payment for Prime membership is $10.99, but users can also pay $99 per year up front, which equates to $8.25 per month.
Prime members get free shipping on goods and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows, as well as other perks.
Amazon said Tuesday, June 6 that it wants to make the program more accessible.
Top stories
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Partner news
Latest news
Israel ‘came very close’ to using nuclear bombs during 1967 war The nation planned to detonate the huge weapon on the top of a mountain in the hope it would scare off rival Egyptian and Arab forces.
Al Pacino to star as Penn State coach Joe Paterno in new HBO movie Paterno, often referred to as JoePa, is widely regarded as one of the best college football coaches of all time.
Sundance horror thriller “Kuso” lands at Shudder for July release “Kuso” depicts the aftermath of LA’s worst earthquake nightmare through music, special effects and animation to take a look at the dark history of America.
Almost 9,300 Volkswagen staff agree to early retirement Volkswagen has guaranteed that there will be no forced redundancies as part of its "Transform 2025+" plan to cut the workforce.