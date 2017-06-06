Sundance horror thriller “Kuso” lands at Shudder for July release

PanARMENIAN.Net - Shudder has bought North American and UK/Ireland rights to Flying Lotus’ horror thriller “Kuso”, which prompted walkouts when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Variety said.

“Kuso” will be available on the Shudder suspense-horror streaming service and play theatrically in New York and Los Angeles from July 21.

“Kuso” marks the feature directorial debut from Steve, the filmmaking alter-ego of Steve Ellison, better known as music producer, DJ and rapper Flying Lotus. He’s released five studio albums and received two Grammy nominations including one for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp A Butterfly.”

“Kuso” depicts the aftermath of Los Angeles’s worst earthquake nightmare through music, special effects and animation to take a look at the dark history of America. The film is produced by Eddie Alcazar, and features Hannibal Buress, Anders Holm, Tim Heidecker and funk musician George Clinton. It includes an original score and musical collaborations with Aphex Twin and Akira Yamaoka.

Shudder GM Linda Pan said, “’Kuso’ pushes the boundaries of filmmaking and we’re delighted to be working with Steve on this highly unique film, as Shudder continues it’s commitment to bringing new and innovative programming to its community.”

The deal was brokered on behalf of Brainfeeder Films by Nate Bolotin for XYZ Films and CAA.

Dennis Harvey said in his review for Variety: “Nearly every year at the Sundance Film Festival, some out-there entry ekes a modicum of press attention from reports that viewers fainted, barfed, or walked out en masse. This year, that film would be Midnight selection “Kuso,” though so far the drama hasn’t escalated beyond walkouts (an apparent sizable minority at public screenings, a majority at the press screening attended).