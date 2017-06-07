“The Mummy” star Sofia Boutella joins “Fahrenheit 451” novel adaptation

PanARMENIAN.Net - “The Mummy” star Sofia Boutella is set to join Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon in HBO’s film adaptation of the novel “Fahrenheit 451”, Variety said.

Ramin Bahrani is directing.

Based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel, the TV film depicts a future where the media is an opiate, history is outlawed, and “firemen” burn books.

Jordan will play Montag, a young fireman who forsakes his world, battles his mentor, and struggles to regain his humanity. Shannon will play Beatty, Montag’s fireman captain and mentor.

Boutella will play Clarisse, an informant caught between the competing interests of Montag and Beatty.

Jordan will also serve as an executive producer on the project, producing through his Outlier Productions. Other exec producers are Sarah Green of Brace Cove Productions, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Bahrani, who is also co-writing with Amir Naderi. David Coatsworth is a producer.

Boutella already has a busy summer with “The Mummy,” where she plays the iconic monster opposite Tom Cruise, opening on June 9, and “Atomic Blonde” alongside Charlize Theron bowing in July. She is currently filming “Hotel Artemis” opposite Jodie Foster.