“Gilmore Girls” star Lauren Graham adapting YA novel “Windfall”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lauren Graham is adapting Jennifer E. Smith’s young adult novel “Windfall” into a movie and will produce the film for her Good Game Productions, Variety said.

“Windfall,” published in May by Delacorte Press, centers on a teenage girl whose parents died when she was a child. She buys her best friend a lottery ticket on his 18th birthday and he winds up winning $140 million, creating conflict between them, which makes the money feel like more of a curse than a windfall.

Smith previously wrote “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight,” which has been in development for several years with Dustin Lance Black attached to direct. Hailee Steinfeld was attached to star in 2014.

Graham, best known for starring opposite Alexis Bledel on seven seasons of “Gilmore Girls,” wrote her first novel “Someday, Someday, Maybe” for Ballantine Books in 2013. She reprised her role as Lorelai Gilmore on Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” last year and published a memoir “Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between).”

