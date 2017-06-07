"Misfits" British cult drama reboot casts leads, gets pilot order

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Misfits", a British cult drama running from 2009-2013, is coming to the U.S. Freeform has given a pilot order to a remake of the British sci-fi series, AceShowbiz reports citing Deadline. Diane Ruggiero-Wright ("iZombie", "Veronica Mars") is tapped to pen the adaptation.

In addition, four of five main characters have been cast. The cast includes Ashleigh Lathrop ("Sirens"), Tre Hall ("Rebel"), Jake Cannavale ("Nurse Jackie") and Allie MacDonald ("Orphan Black").

Lathrop will play Alicia, "a spoiled, vapid, middle-class party girl who seems to have three main goals in life: have fun, look hot and get guys." Hall will portray Curtis, "a talented and cocky football player with a promising career ahead of him who is used to everything going his way." MacDonald takes the role of "tough and trashy Kelly, who is street smart with a hair-trigger temper and a penchant for beating the crap out of people." Meanwhile, Cannavale will tackle Nathan, "a con artist and thief with a heavily inflated sense of his own attractiveness, intelligence and potential."

"Misfits" follows a group of young offenders in a community service program. They develop supernatural powers after being hit by a mysterious electrical storm. Among stars on the original British series are Iwan Rheon, who is known for his portrayal of Ramsay Bolton on HBO's "Game of Thrones".

In addition to writing, Ruggiero-Wright will serve as showrunner. She executive produces alongside Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl") as well as original series creator Howard Overman and original series producer Murray Ferguson of Clerkenwell Films. The pilot will be helmed by Victoria Mahoney ("Grey's Anatomy").