Philippines says militants had planned much larger-scale attack
June 7, 2017 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Philippines troops thwarted an original plan drawn up by the Islamist militants now holed up in Marawi City to "spread terror" in a rampage of violence that would have given them full control of the southern town, the military said on Wednesday, June 7, according to Reuters.
"There was indeed a bigger plan and it was supposed to wreak more havoc," military spokesman Restituto Padilla told a news conference as aerial bombing resumed against fighters who have sworn allegiance to the ultra-radical Islamic State.
Philippine senators said members of the upper house were last week shown a video of the militants, led by a group known as Maute, plotting a far more sophisticated siege of Marawi City than the attack they launched there on May 23.
"It was clear that these terrorists, the Maute group, their end goal is to make Marawi ... independent, or to separate from the republic," Senator JV Ejercito told Reuters.
"With a plan like this, this is already rebellion and a threat to national security, so declaration of martial law is justified," he said, referring to the martial law declared by President Rodrigo Duterte across the southern island of Mindanao when the siege began.
The Associated Press (AP) first reported on the seized video footage, which showed Isnilon Hapilon - proclaimed last year by Islamic State as its "emir" of Southeast Asia - and others planning to take hostages from a school, seal off roads and capture a highway.
Armed forces Chief of Staff General Eduaro Año told the AP that the images showed an intention to dismember "a portion of the Philippine territory by occupying the whole of Marawi City and establishing their own Islamic state or government".
Photo. AP
Top stories
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
Latest news
“Fantastic Beasts 2” to see teen Dumbledore, teen Newt & teen Grindelwald The adult version of Newt, Grindelwald and Leta are portrayed by Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and Zoe Kravitz respectively in the franchise.
Apple makes iPhone screen fixes easier: Reuters By the end of 2017, Apple will to put its proprietary machines for mending cracked iPhone glass in 25 countries.
Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore fall in love in “Blind” trailer (video) The movie marks the first directorial project of Michael Mailer, who previously produced "Lost in Florence", "To Kill an American" and "A Little Game".
MIT's $10,000 robotic furniture making its way to small homes Originally called CityHome, Ori is a single unit that looks like a large wooden cabinet meant for small homes, condos and apartments.