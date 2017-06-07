Björk shares new video for her single “Notget”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Björk has shared the latest video for her single ‘Notget’, NME reports.

Taken from her 2015 studio album ‘Vulnicura’, the video is actually ‘Notget”s second video, following a virtual reality clip for the song that debuted last year. It was released in 2D form back in February.

Björk has now unveiled ‘Notget”s second video, which, like the VR version, was directed by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones. The vibrant clip, which bursts into colour following its black-and-white opening act, also stars Björk in the lead role as she performs the song.

Speaking to Creators – who premiered the video – co-director Thornton Jones briefly expounded on the creative process behind the new video.

“Björk definitely wanted more of a claustrophobic, confined environment, and to then be able to switch that up,” Thornton Jones said. “The switch to elation was very much driven by how she wants to see things.”

Watch Björk’s new video for ‘Notget’ below.

Meanwhile, Björk has just released a new career-spanning songbook.

Titled ’34 Scores for Piano, Organ, Harpsichord and Celeste’, the book “reimagines what can be achieved with traditional sheet music, continuing Björk’s history of exploiting new technologies for creative innovation.” It was released yesterday (June 5).