U2 add new dates to “Joshua Tree” tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - U2 have added dates to their ‘Joshua Tree’ tour, NME reports.

Bono and co have been embarking on a tour marking the 30th anniversary of their seminal album ‘The Joshua Tree’.

Now they have announced via their official website that more dates have been announced in the US, Mexico and South America for later this year.

The new US dates include shows in Detroit, Buffalo, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Kansas City, St Louis and San Diego during September, while the Mexico and South American dates take place in October and include stops in Mexico City, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. Noel Gallagher will support the band during the latter dates.

See all the newly announced dates in full below:

Sun Sep 3 – Detroit, MI Ford Field Tue Sep 5 – Buffalo, NY New Era Field Fri Sep 8 – Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium Sun Sep 10 – Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium Tue Sep 12 – Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium Sat Sep 16 – St. Louis, MO The Dome At America’s Center Fri Sep 22 – San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium Tue Oct 3 – Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol Sat Oct 7 – Bogota, Colombia, Estadio El Campin Tue Oct 10 – Buenos Aires, Argentina La Plata Sat Oct 14 – Santiago, Chile Estadio Nacional Thur Oct 19 – Sao Paulo, Brazil Morumbi Stadium

The band will play a series of dates, with support coming from Noel Gallagher, including two at London’s Twickenham Stadium next month along with further dates in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels in July and August.