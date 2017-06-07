Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore fall in love in “Blind” trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for romantic thriller "Blind" starring Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore and Dylan McDermott. The movie follows "a novelist blinded in a car crash", who "rediscovers his passion for both life and writing when he embarks on an affair with the neglected socialite wife of an indicted businessman", AceShowbiz said.

In the first part of the trailer, McDermott's Mark Dutchman is accused for a crime and sent to prison, while Moore's Suzanne Dutchman is obliged to do a community service. In a care center she attends for the purpose, she meets Baldwin's Bill Oakland, who is blind. The two get closer as the time being, with Suzanne visiting Bill a lot and Bill even taking her to Paris. They are soon involved in a passionate love affair, which turns bad when Suzanne's husband is released from prison and finds out about it.

The movie marks the first directorial project of Michael Mailer, who previously produced "Lost in Florence", "To Kill an American" and "A Little Game". Mailer also produces "Blind" alongside Martin Tuchman, Diane Fisher, Pamela Thur and Jennifer Gelfer. Meanwhile, John Buffalo Mailer writes the screenplay based on a story by Fisher.

"Blind" is scheduled to be released in limited U.S. theaters on July 14.