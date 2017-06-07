“Fantastic Beasts 2” to see teen Dumbledore, teen Newt & teen Grindelwald

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" will feature much younger version of some key characters, with Warner Bros. announcing an open casting call for young actors to play the teenage version of Dumbledore, Newt Scamander, Gellert Grindelwald and Leta Lestrange. The studio also looks for a young actor to play a new character named Sebastian, AceShowbiz said.

"An open casting call has gone out for three actors between the ages of 13 and 16 to play young versions of Newt, Leta, and another character called Sebastian," reads the announcement, which is shared by J.K. Rowling's Pottermore.

The announcement continues, "They are also looking for actors between 16 and 18 to portray both Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore as teenagers. So, if you know any young acting hopefuls who know their Elder Wand-lore, or have a penchant for Sherbert Lemons, now is the time to let them know."

The adult version of Newt, Grindelwald and Leta are portrayed by Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and Zoe Kravitz respectively in the franchise. Dumbledore, meanwhile, will be portrayed by Jude Law.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" is currently in pre-production, with its story reportedly being set in the U.K. and Paris. Rowling will again write the script and the movie is set to be released sometime in 2018.

The first "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" followed the adventure of Newt in 1920s America and grossed $807.6 million worldwide. It also nabbed an Oscar for Best Costume Design.