Germany to pull out forces from Turkey's Incirlik airbase
June 7, 2017 - 15:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany's cabinet has agreed to move military forces from Turkey to Jordan amid a diplomatic dispute, BBC News reports .
Turkey has repeatedly refused to allow German MPs to visit the 260 soldiers stationed at the Incirlik airbase.
The Ankara government is angry that Germany gave asylum to soldiers accused of involvement in a botched coup.
The German contingent provides reconnaissance jets and tanker aircraft as part of a US-led operation against jihadist group Islamic State.
