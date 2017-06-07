Italian auteur Alessandro Rak preps animated family comedy “Skeleton”
June 7, 2017 - 16:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Naples-born Alessandro Rak, a singular auteur on Italy’s animation scene, is preparing his second solo outing, “A Skeleton Story”, Variety said.
For Rak, whose debut, “The Art of Happiness,” twinned a naturalist depiction of an urban landscape – Naples – with reflections on East meeting West and brotherhood, the animated feature marks another play for maturer audiences that is not that common in his native Italy.
Produced by Italy’s Mad Entertainment, the same production company behind Rak’s debut “The Art of Happiness” and omnibus feature “Cinderella the Cat,” the family-targeting comedy turns on a gawky detective, also a skeleton, working in the dust-covered Kingdom of the Dead.
When a very-much-alive black cat suddenly appears in his domain, and proves not to be the only living newcomer, then, according to Rak, “a big adventure begins in the colorful, surprising land of lost memories.“
“It’s a story about redemption, hope, friendship, kindness prompted by the arrival of a child –the most revolutionary event that you can expect,” Rak explained.
Co-produced by France’s Ellipsamine, and a typically singular concept from Rak, “Skeleton,” presented at Bordeau’s Cartoon Movie, was the comic book artist and illustrator’s first idea for a feature but “became a graphic novel because at that time I didn’t know any producers!” he said.
Sold by Elle Driver, and premiered at 2014 Venice’s Critics Week, Rak’s debut, “The Art of Happiness,” an adult drama set in Rak’s native Naples about a taxi-driver trying to get over the death of his brother, won the European Animated Feature Film Award and the Jury Prize at London’s Raindance Festival.
Currently in post and also set in Naples, mob fable “Cinderella the Cat” is directed by Rak, alongside Dario Sansone, Marino Guarnieri and Ivan Cappiello. Annecy sneak previewed excerpts last year. It will be ready for delivery this September. RAI COM handles international sales. It will probably not be his last collaboration.
“I like to work with other people to create good stories of life, and cinema gives me this opportunity. So I imagine that my next movie will be not only mine,” he said.
Photo: Alessandro Rak
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Tesla teases what the Model Y could look like At the shareholders meeting, Elon Musk said Tesla actually made a mistake deriving Model X from the Model S platform.
Bitcoin breaks $2,900 barrier to hit record high Some financial observers suggest the hike is down to increasing confidence in the alternative currency.
Laptop ban could cost airlines $3.3 billion annually The restrictions could reportedly affect 300,000 passengers a day and 786,000 flights a year.
Trump taps Christopher Wray as new FBI chief "I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," Trump said.