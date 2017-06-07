Box office leader “Wonder Woman” wins top prize at Golden Trailer Awards

PanARMENIAN.Net - Box office leader “Wonder Woman” has won the top prize at the 18th annual Golden Trailer Awards, Variety reports.

The event was held Tuesday night, June 6 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., and drew more than 1,000 attendees.

Open Road Entertainment and AV Squad’s work for the “What She Is” trailer for Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” won the best of show prize along with the top honor for best fantasy/adventure trailer. Warner’s “Lego Batman” won five awards.

The Golden Trailer Awards go to 115 different categories but only 17 were handed out live on Tuesday at the Saban. A selection of the winning trailers can be seen at the Golden Trailer Awards’ website.

Warner Bros., which includes HBO and New Line Cinema, took 26 awards. Fox, (including 20th Century, Searchlight, FX, and FXX) won a total of 15, while Disney, and Netflix each took seven. Universal, Sony (including Screen Gems), and Lionsgate each earned six.

Among vendors, Mark Woollen & Associates took 10 trophies, followed by AV Squad with eight. Trailer Park and Concept Arts both won six while Buddha Jones and Create Advertising took home five. Creative agency LA was awarded eight awards for its trailer and poster campaigns.

Wayne Brady served as host and master of ceremonies for the second year in a row. Presenters included Elisabeth Rohm, Pooch Hall, Chad Stahelski, Sugar-Lyn Beard, Tichina Arnold, and Dania Ramirez.

Judges included Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Jon Watts, Kenneth Branagh, David Cross, Matthew Modine, Craig Mann, Avram Noble Ludwig, Mark Osbourne, Li Bingbing, Anthony McCarten, and Stahelski.