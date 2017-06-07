Armenia president, PM express condolences over Iran attacks
June 7, 2017 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan and prime minister Karen Karapetyan sent letters of condolences to their Iranian counterparts Hassan Rouhani and Es’haq Jahangiri, respectively, in connection with the terrorist attacks on the Majlis of the Islamic Republic and Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in Tehran.
Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Iran's parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing at least 12 people in a twin assault at the heart of the Islamic Republic, Iranian officials and media said.
Islamic State claimed responsibility and released a video purporting to show gunmen inside the parliament building and one body, apparently dead, on the floor.
"Stressing the importance of security and stability in our neighboring country, I am confident that the Iranian authorities will take all necessary measures to prevent such actions ahead," Sargsyan said in his message.
"At this time of dismay, I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to Your Excellency, to the friendly people of Iran and the victims’ families and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”
Karapetyan, too, condemned the attacks and offered his deep sympathy and condolences to the victims’ families and friends.
