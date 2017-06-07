Mark Ronson, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker debut new song (video)
June 7, 2017 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mark Ronson and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker have debuted a new song featuring SZA on vocals, according to NME.
The pair debuted the new track, which is currently untitled, during a DJ battle at New York’s Governors Ball festival over the weekend
According to Stereogum, they dropped tracks from Kanye West, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar during the set, before debuting the new song.
Ronson also reportedly told Stereogum that the song was one of eight or so new songs that he had collaborated on with the Tame Impala frontman, but the rest don’t have vocalists attached yet.
Earlier this year, Kevin Parker threatened to sue a Chinese milk company for copying their track ‘The Less I Know The Better’ for an advert.
Posting on Instagram, he shared footage of the commercial – which features a soundtrack that is remarkably similar to the song from third album ‘Currents’.
He also recently remixed a song by Tame Impala bandmate Julien Barbagallo – with the track taken from his second solo album, which was released in 2016.
Last year, Mark Ronson was also hit with a lawsuit by 80s band Collage – who claimed that he had copied elements of Uptown Funk from their 1983 single Young Girls.
