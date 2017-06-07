// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

“Bram Stoker's Dracula” scribe to get honor at Cayman Film Festival

“Bram Stoker's Dracula” scribe to get honor at Cayman Film Festival
June 7, 2017 - 18:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Francis Ford Coppola’s all-star take on the vampire tale, turns 25 this year, and the movie will be feted at this year’s CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

James V. Hart, who wrote the screenplay for the movie, will receive a lifetime achievement award from CayFilm, celebrating his contributions to not only Dracula but also to the film industry in the area of screenwriting. Hart also worked on such movies as Steven Spielberg's Hook, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, Robert Zemeckis' Contact and the recent animated movie Epic.

The screenwriter will also be on hand to introduce a special screening of the film and host a panel discussion.

Hart is no stranger to the festival and has for the past two years conducted a popular screenwriting workshop. He is the creator of the HartChart, a story mapping tool to track the emotions of film characters and their journeys.

“James is incredibly supportive of CayFilm and we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber give advice and guidance to filmmakers and aspiring screenwriters so that they can develop their craft,” said festival director Tony Mark. “His creativity and talent has given the world amazing work such as Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and we are so glad he will be here to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this classic film.”

The festival will run from June 30 to July 3 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Related links:
The Hollywood Reporter. 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' Screenwriter to Get Honor at Cayman Film Festival
 Top stories
Charles Aznavour’s museum opens in YerevanCharles Aznavour’s museum opens in Yerevan
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Armenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca festArmenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca fest
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
 Articles
Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

 Most popular in the section
$15 million Rockwell dominates Sotheby's American Art Auction
Ruben Östlund’s “The Square” wins Palme d’Or at Cannes
Cannes: Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider” tops Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight
“Paddington 2” star-studded family comedy gets January release
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Tesla teases what the Model Y could look like At the shareholders meeting, Elon Musk said Tesla actually made a mistake deriving Model X from the Model S platform.
Bitcoin breaks $2,900 barrier to hit record high Some financial observers suggest the hike is down to increasing confidence in the alternative currency.
Laptop ban could cost airlines $3.3 billion annually The restrictions could reportedly affect 300,000 passengers a day and 786,000 flights a year.
Trump taps Christopher Wray as new FBI chief "I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," Trump said.