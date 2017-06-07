“Bram Stoker's Dracula” scribe to get honor at Cayman Film Festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Francis Ford Coppola’s all-star take on the vampire tale, turns 25 this year, and the movie will be feted at this year’s CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

James V. Hart, who wrote the screenplay for the movie, will receive a lifetime achievement award from CayFilm, celebrating his contributions to not only Dracula but also to the film industry in the area of screenwriting. Hart also worked on such movies as Steven Spielberg's Hook, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, Robert Zemeckis' Contact and the recent animated movie Epic.

The screenwriter will also be on hand to introduce a special screening of the film and host a panel discussion.

Hart is no stranger to the festival and has for the past two years conducted a popular screenwriting workshop. He is the creator of the HartChart, a story mapping tool to track the emotions of film characters and their journeys.

“James is incredibly supportive of CayFilm and we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber give advice and guidance to filmmakers and aspiring screenwriters so that they can develop their craft,” said festival director Tony Mark. “His creativity and talent has given the world amazing work such as Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and we are so glad he will be here to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this classic film.”

The festival will run from June 30 to July 3 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.