Samsung updates its J-series line of budget smartphones
June 7, 2017 - 21:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung has updated its J line of low-cost smartphones to more closely resemble the recently released Galaxy S8. The J3, which has already been released in the US on AT&T for $179, comes with a 5-inch HD display, Exynos 7570 quad-core 1.4GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 2,400mAh battery, The Verge said.
The J5 and J7 both come with HD super AMOLED displays (5.2-inch and 5.5-inch, respectively); 16GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card; quad-core 1.6GHz processors; and 13MP front and rear cameras.
The J7 is fitted with 3GB of RAM compared to 2GB in the J5, and all three devices run Android Nougat. The J5 will be available in Europe in June for €279, while the J7 will hit European shelves in July for €339. (Currently there are no release dates for the J5 or J7 in the US.) Despite being available already in the States, the J3 won’t make its way to Europe until August, when it’ll retail for €219.
All three devices will be available in black or gold when they ship.
