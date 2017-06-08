“Wonder Woman” star Robin Wright to return for “Justice League”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gadot's Diana Prince is not the only Amazonian who will be featured in the upcoming "Justice League". It is now revealed that Robin Wright, who portrays General Antiope in "Wonder Woman", will also return for the superhero team-up movie, AceShowbiz said.

Another Amazonian who was previously confirmed to return for "Justice League" was Diana's mother Queen Hippolyta, who is portrayed by Connie Nielsen. "[Wright and I] got to do more in 'Justice League' as well," says Nielsen during an interview with Los Angeles Times. "As sisters as well. Kind of badass as well," she continues. Wright later adds, "And more of the story, you get some of the history."

Of Diana and her mother Hippolyta, Gadot says, "The mother and daughter relationship is always a beautiful but complex relationship. I think that there's a lot more to explore."

"Justice League" will follow Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) who enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face a greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat.

Other "Justice League" cast members include Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

"Wonder Woman" is currently screening at U.S. theaters. "Justice League" is set to hit U.S. theaters on November 17.