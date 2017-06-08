“Logan”’s helmer to direct “Disorder” remake for Sony
June 8, 2017 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sony has tapped “Logan” director James Mangold to helm a remake of the 2015 French action movie “Disorder”, Variety said.
Taylor Sheridan, who received a best original screenplay Academy Award nomination for “Hell or High Water,” is writing the screenplay for the remake. Escape Artists partners Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch are producing with Tony Shaw.
“Disorder” was directed by Alice Winocour and starred Matthias Schoenaerts as an ex-soldier with PTSD hired to protect the wife and child of a businessman. Diane Kruger also starred. It was screened in competition in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.
“Logan” was a major success for Mangold and Fox, with worldwide box office at $612 million. Mangold’s credits include “Walk the Line,” “Girl, Interrupted,” “3:10 to Yuma,” and “The Wolverine.”
Mangold is also attached to develop and direct an adaptation of Don Winslow’s upcoming novel “The Force” about corrupt NYPD officers. That project is set up with Ridley Scott to produce through his Fox-based Scott Free company along with Michael Schaefer and Shane Salerno.
Sheridan made his directorial debut with the drama “Wind River,” which he also wrote. The film stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen.
Escape Artists is in post-production on the remake of the French drama “Intouchables,” starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman for the Weinstein Company. It’s in pre-production on “The Equalizer 2,” which re-teams Denzel Washington with director Antoine Fuqua. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
