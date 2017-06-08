Jennifer Connelly joins “Snowpiercer” TV Pilot
June 8, 2017 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Snowpiercer" TV pilot has added another star in a key role. "Alita: Battle Angel" actress Jennifer Connelly is announced to play a female lead named Melanie Cavill. She joins Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") who is cast as a male lead, AceShowbiz said.
Cavill is a First Class passenger who works as the Voice of the Train, responsible for making the daily announcements over its PA system. While many in her VIP position are dismissive of the lower class passengers, she is curiously fascinated by them.
Diggs will play Layton Well, a prisoner barely surviving the harsh conditions in the tail end of the train. He is a quiet thinker who spends his days sniffing the industrial-waste-turned-drug Chronole and tending to his cage full of rats. He's reluctantly involved in a struggle that could upend life on the train.
