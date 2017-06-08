Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda in "Mary Poppins Returns" new pics
June 8, 2017 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A series of new images from "Mary Poppins Returns" are featured in the latest edition of Entertainment Weekly. Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda are seen having a blast with the kids. They are taking a high jump and dancing on the street in the upcoming musical feature film, AceShowbiz said.
"The bar is so high for this," director Rob Marshall said. "But to be able to walk in the footsteps of this beautiful story about a woman who brings magic to this family that's looking for wonder and hope and joy in their lives ... I feel a great responsibility and reverence every day. We all feel it. We're just lifting it up to get there with the right intentions behind it."
Serving as a sequel to the original 1964 movie, the film is set in 1930s depression-era London. It follows the nanny (Blunt) re-entering the lives of the Banks family. The children Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up. Michael already has his own children, and they live on Cherry Tree Lane with their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters).
Mary Poppins will use her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. She also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep) and Jack the Lamplighter (Miranda). It's due December 25, 2018 in the States.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook's new maps to help responders during natural disasters In order to achieve this, Facebook has created three different types of maps to help authorities track down survivors after a natural disaster.
Amazon lent $1 billion to third-party sellers to boost sales Amazon's loans range from $1,000 to $750,000. Sellers have said interest rates are between 6 percent and 14 percent.
IBM's computing power to tackle the world's biggest problems Science for Social Good covers issues like improving emergency aid and combating the opioid crisis, and the projects all use AI to develop solutions.
Armenian parliament approves anti-corruption bill in first reading NA deputy speaker and co-author of the bill Arpine Hovhannisyan said that opposition parties will be able to nominate a candidate by consensus.