Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda in "Mary Poppins Returns" new pics

PanARMENIAN.Net - A series of new images from "Mary Poppins Returns" are featured in the latest edition of Entertainment Weekly. Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda are seen having a blast with the kids. They are taking a high jump and dancing on the street in the upcoming musical feature film, AceShowbiz said.

"The bar is so high for this," director Rob Marshall said. "But to be able to walk in the footsteps of this beautiful story about a woman who brings magic to this family that's looking for wonder and hope and joy in their lives ... I feel a great responsibility and reverence every day. We all feel it. We're just lifting it up to get there with the right intentions behind it."

Serving as a sequel to the original 1964 movie, the film is set in 1930s depression-era London. It follows the nanny (Blunt) re-entering the lives of the Banks family. The children Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up. Michael already has his own children, and they live on Cherry Tree Lane with their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters).

Mary Poppins will use her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. She also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep) and Jack the Lamplighter (Miranda). It's due December 25, 2018 in the States.