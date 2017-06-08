Honda plans perfect self-driving cars by 2025
June 8, 2017 - 17:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Japanese car giant Honda has broken down its plans for fully autonomous vehicles, confirming that it intends to introduce cars that require no driver intervention by 2025, Engadget reveals.
In a statement, the company clarified that it will install its autonomous freeway drive system in vehicles by 2020, giving itself an additional five years to develop vehicles that can handle all necessary road conditions without human assistance.
Like many other car makers, Honda's self-driving systems rely on a mixture of cameras, LiDAR and radar sensors. Using these technologies, it aims to meet standards set out by SAE International, an automotive standardization body. Autonomous freeway driving meets SAE Level 3, enabling drivers offload driving tasks but remain prepared to take back control. SAE Level 4 allows a driver to completely relinquish control while inside the car, meaning the autonomous vehicle can drive itself on highways and city roads under most conditions.
"We will strive to achieve the technological establishment of Level 4 automated driving for personal car use by around 2025," said Honda CEO Takahiro Hachigo. "We are striving to provide our customers with a sense of confidence and trust by offering automated driving that will keep vehicles away from any dangerous situation and that will not make people around the vehicle feel unsafe."
Honda appears to be in no rush. Like rival car maker Nissan, the company has brought intelligent driving features to existing models. Honda Sensing and AcuraWatch can handle lane assistive driving, automatic braking and collision warnings. Nissan, however, believes its new ProPilot system will be ready to handle Level 4 driving by 2020, allowing it to deploy a number of autonomous taxis during the Tokyo Olympics.
Top stories
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Partner news
Latest news
Arcade Fire debut new song “Signs Of Life” The Canadian band recently announced their new album “Everything Now” and shared its title-track.
Manchester United: Paul Pogba explains reasons for slow start Pogba explained: "My first season back here in Manchester was good, but quite complicated. I had to adapt to the English football."
See-through frog comes to light in Ecuador The tiny red heart of the hyalinobatrachium yaku, a species of "glass frog," is visible through the translucent skin of its underbelly.
Manchester bomber radicalized in Britain in 2015, his brother says Abedi's brother Hashem said he had bought equipment for the attack in Britain, though he did not know where it would be carried out.