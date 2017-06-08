// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

UN apologises to Nigeria over human rights comments

UN apologises to Nigeria over human rights comments
June 8, 2017 - 17:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Al-Hussein has apologised to the Federal Government for describing Nigeria as being an “uncooperative” member and blocking multiple UN expert visits to human rights hot spots, Vanguard reports.

Al-Hussein’s apology is contained in a letter to Amb. Audu Kadiri, Nigeria’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organisations (UNOG), in Geneva.

“In my oral update to the 35th Session of the UN Human Rights Council on June 6, I had stated in error that Nigeria had only accepted one visit of special procedures in 2016 and the last previous visit was in 2017.

“Nigeria has received several special procedure mandate holders in past years.

“I deeply regret this unfortunate mistake and I trust that you will accept and convey to your government my sincere apology,” the letter read in part.

Responding, Amb. Kadiri acknowledged receiving the letter with Reference number HC/17/36REV. 1.

“Ì acknowledge receipt of the letter conveying your apology,” Kadiri said.

Earlier, the Federal Government had expressed “deep displeasure” over remarks by Al-Hussein.

Foreign Affairs Ministry, Permanent Secretary Sola Enikanolaiye, registered Nigeria’s displeasure at the 35th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In a statement, Enikanolaiye said: “Nigeria has has always cooperated with international experts and committed to discharge its human rights obligations.

“This amounts to gross misrepresentation capable of eroding the confidence and credibility of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in the eyes of Nigerians,” he said

Related links:
Vanguard. UN apologises to Nigeria over human rights issues
 Top stories
Turkish PM's family owns $140 million in foreign assets: publisherTurkish PM's family owns $140 million in foreign assets: publisher
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
U.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protesters
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: studySmall glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Sweden drops rape probe against Julian AssangeSweden drops rape probe against Julian Assange
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
 Articles
Bridge of Courageous Hearts

Tested by sledgehammers and cars

 Most popular in the section
NASA’s Juno mission discovers Jupiter is really weird
World Economic Forum calls to raise retirement age to at least 70
G7 leaders end summit split on climate change
Turkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in Karabakh
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Arcade Fire debut new song “Signs Of Life” The Canadian band recently announced their new album “Everything Now” and shared its title-track.
Manchester United: Paul Pogba explains reasons for slow start Pogba explained: "My first season back here in Manchester was good, but quite complicated. I had to adapt to the English football."
Helen Hunt to star in horror-thriller “I See You” Hunt won a best actress Academy Award for “As Good as it Gets” and was nominated for best supporting actress for “The Sessions.”
Boeing studies planes without pilots as it ponders next jetliner "With self-flying drones available for less than $1,000, "the basic building blocks of the technology clearly are available," said Mike Sinnett.