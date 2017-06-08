UN apologises to Nigeria over human rights comments
June 8, 2017 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Al-Hussein has apologised to the Federal Government for describing Nigeria as being an “uncooperative” member and blocking multiple UN expert visits to human rights hot spots, Vanguard reports.
Al-Hussein’s apology is contained in a letter to Amb. Audu Kadiri, Nigeria’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organisations (UNOG), in Geneva.
“In my oral update to the 35th Session of the UN Human Rights Council on June 6, I had stated in error that Nigeria had only accepted one visit of special procedures in 2016 and the last previous visit was in 2017.
“Nigeria has received several special procedure mandate holders in past years.
“I deeply regret this unfortunate mistake and I trust that you will accept and convey to your government my sincere apology,” the letter read in part.
Responding, Amb. Kadiri acknowledged receiving the letter with Reference number HC/17/36REV. 1.
“Ì acknowledge receipt of the letter conveying your apology,” Kadiri said.
Earlier, the Federal Government had expressed “deep displeasure” over remarks by Al-Hussein.
Foreign Affairs Ministry, Permanent Secretary Sola Enikanolaiye, registered Nigeria’s displeasure at the 35th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
In a statement, Enikanolaiye said: “Nigeria has has always cooperated with international experts and committed to discharge its human rights obligations.
“This amounts to gross misrepresentation capable of eroding the confidence and credibility of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in the eyes of Nigerians,” he said
