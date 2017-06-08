Helen Hunt to star in horror-thriller “I See You”
June 8, 2017 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Helen Hunt has come on board to star in the horror-thriller “I See You” for Zodiac Features with shooting starting in Cleveland in the late summer, Variety reports.
Adam Randall is directing from a script by Devon Graye. Hunt will portray the well-heeled wife of the lead investigator in a child abduction case which has brought into the spotlight a similar case from years past. The investigator struggles to find a way to forgive his wife for infidelity — and while her guilt slowly gnaws away at her grip on reality, a malicious presence begins manifesting itself in their home, putting their young son in mortal danger.
Matt Waldeck will produce for Zodiac Features. Executives producers are Ben Hecht for Zodiac, alongside Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher and Patrick Howson for Bankside Films, and Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films.
CAA packaged the film and will co-represent domestic sales with Bankside Films, which is also representing international.
Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Films said, “’I See You’ is a terrifying, concept-driven genre piece that will satisfy audiences in the way that ‘Don’t Breathe’ and ‘Get Out’ have done, and we are thrilled be working with Helen Hunt and the folks at Zodiac Features on it.”
Hunt won a best actress Academy Award for “As Good as it Gets” and was nominated for best supporting actress for “The Sessions.” She will next be seen in “Candy Jar” with Christina Hendricks and “Live Like Line” with Erin Moriarty.
Randall co-wrote and directed the teen thriller “iBoy” for Netflix. Waldeck is the co-founder and CEO of Zodiac Features. He was a creative executive for Low Spark Films and worked on “The Kings of Summer” and “The Signal.”
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Manchester United: Paul Pogba explains reasons for slow start Pogba explained: "My first season back here in Manchester was good, but quite complicated. I had to adapt to the English football."
See-through frog comes to light in Ecuador The tiny red heart of the hyalinobatrachium yaku, a species of "glass frog," is visible through the translucent skin of its underbelly.
Manchester bomber radicalized in Britain in 2015, his brother says Abedi's brother Hashem said he had bought equipment for the attack in Britain, though he did not know where it would be carried out.
UN apologises to Nigeria over human rights comments “Nigeria has received several special procedure mandate holders in past years,” the UN letter read in part.