Helen Hunt to star in horror-thriller “I See You”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Helen Hunt has come on board to star in the horror-thriller “I See You” for Zodiac Features with shooting starting in Cleveland in the late summer, Variety reports.

Adam Randall is directing from a script by Devon Graye. Hunt will portray the well-heeled wife of the lead investigator in a child abduction case which has brought into the spotlight a similar case from years past. The investigator struggles to find a way to forgive his wife for infidelity — and while her guilt slowly gnaws away at her grip on reality, a malicious presence begins manifesting itself in their home, putting their young son in mortal danger.

Matt Waldeck will produce for Zodiac Features. Executives producers are Ben Hecht for Zodiac, alongside Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher and Patrick Howson for Bankside Films, and Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films.

CAA packaged the film and will co-represent domestic sales with Bankside Films, which is also representing international.

Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Films said, “’I See You’ is a terrifying, concept-driven genre piece that will satisfy audiences in the way that ‘Don’t Breathe’ and ‘Get Out’ have done, and we are thrilled be working with Helen Hunt and the folks at Zodiac Features on it.”

Hunt won a best actress Academy Award for “As Good as it Gets” and was nominated for best supporting actress for “The Sessions.” She will next be seen in “Candy Jar” with Christina Hendricks and “Live Like Line” with Erin Moriarty.

Randall co-wrote and directed the teen thriller “iBoy” for Netflix. Waldeck is the co-founder and CEO of Zodiac Features. He was a creative executive for Low Spark Films and worked on “The Kings of Summer” and “The Signal.”