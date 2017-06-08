// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Manchester United: Paul Pogba explains reasons for slow start

Manchester United: Paul Pogba explains reasons for slow start
June 8, 2017 - 18:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paul Pogba has blamed a lack of pre-season preparation for his slow start at Manchester United, the Daily Star reports.

The Frenchman became the world's most expensive player after arriving at Old Trafford from Juventus for £89m last summer.

His move dragged on all summer and wasn't confirmed until the start of August.

Pogba took an extended holiday following France's journey to the final of Euro 2016 and he was probably thrown into Premier League action before he was ready.

He took a while to get going and Pogba never really set the world alight this season.

But with a full pre-season programme lined up for next term things could be different for the 24-year-old.

Pogba told Sky Sports: "My first season back here in Manchester was good, but quite complicated.

"I had to adapt to the English football.

"I didn't really have a pre-season, so I had to jump straight in.

"But the more I trained the better it got.

"With the other players, I felt at ease from the first moment on.

"It's true that the results weren't as positive as we'd wished, but we reached our goals.

"All in all, it was a good season for us."

Related links:
Daily Star. Paul Pogba explains reasons for slow start at Manchester United
 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Man Utd most valuable football club in EuropeHenrikh Mkhitaryan's Man Utd most valuable football club in Europe
The Europa League winners top KPMG's analysis of top sides' "enterprise value", putting it ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Armenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian ChampionshipArmenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian Championship
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Armenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics ChampionshipArmenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics Championship
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
Armenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournamentArmenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournament
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Arcade Fire debut new song “Signs Of Life” The Canadian band recently announced their new album “Everything Now” and shared its title-track.
See-through frog comes to light in Ecuador The tiny red heart of the hyalinobatrachium yaku, a species of "glass frog," is visible through the translucent skin of its underbelly.
Manchester bomber radicalized in Britain in 2015, his brother says Abedi's brother Hashem said he had bought equipment for the attack in Britain, though he did not know where it would be carried out.
Helen Hunt to star in horror-thriller “I See You” Hunt won a best actress Academy Award for “As Good as it Gets” and was nominated for best supporting actress for “The Sessions.”