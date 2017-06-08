Manchester United: Paul Pogba explains reasons for slow start

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paul Pogba has blamed a lack of pre-season preparation for his slow start at Manchester United, the Daily Star reports.

The Frenchman became the world's most expensive player after arriving at Old Trafford from Juventus for £89m last summer.

His move dragged on all summer and wasn't confirmed until the start of August.

Pogba took an extended holiday following France's journey to the final of Euro 2016 and he was probably thrown into Premier League action before he was ready.

He took a while to get going and Pogba never really set the world alight this season.

But with a full pre-season programme lined up for next term things could be different for the 24-year-old.

Pogba told Sky Sports: "My first season back here in Manchester was good, but quite complicated.

"I had to adapt to the English football.

"I didn't really have a pre-season, so I had to jump straight in.

"But the more I trained the better it got.

"With the other players, I felt at ease from the first moment on.

"It's true that the results weren't as positive as we'd wished, but we reached our goals.

"All in all, it was a good season for us."