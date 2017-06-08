Radiohead play “I Promise” live for the first time in 21 years (video)
June 8, 2017 - 18:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Radiohead have played their previously-unreleased song ‘I Promise’ live for the first time in over two decades, NME reports.
The song is one of three tracks to feature on the band’s forthcoming ‘OK Computer’ reissue ‘OKNOTOK’, out June 23.
At a gig in Oslo on June 7, the band played ‘I Promise’ live. As Stereogum reports, the band haven’t played the song since 1996.
Frontman Thom Yorke introduced the song by saying: “Normally I don’t think we’re the sort of people who look back but it was interesting when we did. What a bunch of nutters we were and probably still are. One of the crazy things we did was not release this song.”
Thom Yorke recently described recording ‘OK Computer’ in a haunted house and recalled hiding among Radiohead fans on their way to the band’s gig.
The band also made headlines by hitting out at Britpop, with Jonny Greenwood describing the genre as “just a 1960s revival” and Yorke saying it “made me fucking angry”.
They have also suggested that they could record next album live for first time since 1997.
Meanwhile, it has been announced that Greenwood will open for his own band during Radiohead’s European tour.
Greenwood’s side project Junun, which features the guitarist along with Shye Ben Tzur, and the Rajasthan Express, will support Radiohead for their forthcoming dates in Oslo, Stockholm, Florence, Dublin, Manchester, and Tel Aviv in June and July. They will also play a handful of their own shows during the tour.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Manchester United: Paul Pogba explains reasons for slow start Pogba explained: "My first season back here in Manchester was good, but quite complicated. I had to adapt to the English football."
See-through frog comes to light in Ecuador The tiny red heart of the hyalinobatrachium yaku, a species of "glass frog," is visible through the translucent skin of its underbelly.
Manchester bomber radicalized in Britain in 2015, his brother says Abedi's brother Hashem said he had bought equipment for the attack in Britain, though he did not know where it would be carried out.
UN apologises to Nigeria over human rights comments “Nigeria has received several special procedure mandate holders in past years,” the UN letter read in part.