Thriller “Devil’s Whisper” bought ahead of Dances With Films premiere
June 8, 2017 - 19:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Vega Baby Releasing has acquired North America rights to Adam Ripp’s supernatural thriller “Devil’s Whisper” ahead of its June 10 premiere at the Dances With Films festival in Hollywood, Variety said.
Vega Baby is planning a multiplatform fall release through its multi-year agreement with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
Inspired by true events, “Devil’s Whisper” tells the story of a 15-year-old who aspires to be a Catholic priest. When he discovers a mysterious box passed down from his grandparents, he unwittingly unleashes a demonic spirit bent on possessing him — and must find a way to defeat the demon, which has been tormenting children since the dawn of man, before it destroys him and everyone he loves.
Luca Oriel, whose credits include “Shameless,” stars. The cast includes Tessie Santiago, Marcos Ferraez, Rick Ravanello, Alison Fernandez, Coy Stewart, Jasper Polish, Justin Tinucci, Benjamin A. Hoyt and Luna Maya.
Financed by MD Pictures, the film was directed by Ripp from a screenplay by Oliver Robins and Paul Todisco based upon a story by Ripp, Robins and Todisco. The film was produced by Manoj Punjabi, Mark Stolaroff, Liam Finn and Ripp.
Odin’s Eye Entertainment is representing international sales on “Devil’s Whisper.”
