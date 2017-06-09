“GOT” season 7 to feature the longest episode ever
June 9, 2017 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" will spoil fans with the longest episode ever despite the fact that the upcoming season 7 will consist of only seven episodes. Showrunner Dan Weiss and David Benioff have revealed that the season finale will be almost 90 minutes, AceShowbiz said.
"We have two episodes over 60 minutes this year," Weiss tells EW. Benioff chimes in, "One will be our longest episode ever - it's coming in around 90 minutes," before adding, "Another is going to be our shortest episode at 50 minutes."
HBO hasn't confirmed any run times aside from the season premiere, which has been listed as 59 minutes. However, reports say that the season finale will be 81 minutes and episode six, the penultimate episode, will be 71 minutes long.
The previous longest episode of the series was the season 6 finale, which ran 69 minutes.
Weiss previously said that season 7 would feature more of some major characters, like Dany (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). He explained, "You kill a couple dozen characters, the people who are left by default need to carry more dramatic weight."
The other reason is that some main characters are coming together more often than ever before, so you will see them sharing scenes rather than being filmed in separate locations. "As the worlds start to converge the characters who haven't met each other before start to meet each other and there are more main characters together in each other's storylines than ever before," Weiss said.
The new season of the hit medieval drama premieres Sunday, July 16 on HBO.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Number of suspected cholera cases hits 100,000 in Yemen, WHO says “The cholera outbreak is making a bad situation for children drastically worse,” said Meritxell Relano, UNICEF’s Representative in Yemen.
Pandora Premium adds AutoPlay feature for iOS and Android The idea was good enough that Spotify released out the same feature earlier this year, months before Pandora Premium even rolled out.
Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenian village According to the village chief, no casualties have been reported, with only several of the house roofs having been damaged.
Japan's SoftBank unit buys robotics businesses from Alphabet SoftBank will buy Boston Dynamics and Tokyo-based Schaft, which design and manufacture robots that simulate human movement.